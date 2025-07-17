Russia discovers Ukrainian weapons cache containing chemical-laced IEDs

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. An analysis of found improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planned for use by Ukrainian strike drones established that they contained chloropicrin, a toxic agent listed in the Chemical Weapons Convention, said Maj. Gen. Alexey Rtishchev, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection forces.

In his words, a cache with drone equipment was found by the Federal Security Service near the village of Ilyinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in May 2025.

"It contained improvised explosive devices that were going to be dropped by drones, consisting of explosives and containers with a toxic substance. Analysis <…> showed they contained chloropicrin, listed in Annex 3 of the Chemical Weapons Convention," Rtishchev said.

A criminal investigation was launched on charges of producing, stockpiling, acquisition or sales of the weapons of mass destruction.