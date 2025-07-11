Arctic for cooperation, not confrontation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia believes it is important that the Arctic remain a territory of cooperation rather than confrontation, especially military, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized at a briefing, commenting on France’s newly unveiled "defense strategy" for the region.

"The Arctic is certainly not a place for conflict; it is a space for cooperation," Peskov said, adding that "the Arctic should remain a territory of partnership."

The French Defense Ministry earlier published its Arctic defense strategy, under which Paris plans to deploy armed forces in the region and strengthen the influence of the EU and NATO. France also intends to invest in specialized technologies to adapt its military equipment to extreme cold conditions.