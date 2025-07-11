Russia set to continue Arctic exploration jointly with other nations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia is an Arctic power, and it will continue exploration in the region jointly with other countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on a defense strategy in the Arctic released by France.

"As an Arctic power, Russia has its natural interests in the Acrtic as its continues to explore these areas and collaborates with multiple countries in this sphere, and it will continue to do so," he assured reporters.

The French Defense Ministry released a defense strategy in the Arctic under which Paris plans to deploy its troops in the region and support the role of the European Union and NATO there. France is also set to invest in special technology to adapt its defensive equipment to extreme cold temperatures.