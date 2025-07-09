Russia-Oman deal to mutually waive visas enters into force on July 18 — MFA

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The agreement between Russia and Oman to mutually waive visas will come into force on July 18, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Signed in April, the deal allows Russians to stay in Oman without visas for up to 30 days on each visit, provided that the purpose of their entry is not permanent residence, education or activities requiring a work permit. The total visa-free stay in the country should not exceed 90 days during a calendar year.

The same rules apply to Omani nationals entering Russia.

The visa agreement was signed in Moscow on April 22, 2025 following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman.