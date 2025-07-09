Lavrov to visit North Korea on July 11-13 — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov will visit North Korea on July 11-13, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced in a press briefing.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make a visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on July 11-13 for the talks that will be held as part of the second round of strategic dialogue between the top diplomats," she said.

The first round of strategic consultations was held during North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui’s official visit to Moscow in November 2024. The meeting lasted for over three hours. According to Zakharova, the visit took place based on an agreement reached at a Russia-North Korea summit in Pyongyang in June.