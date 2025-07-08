Putin notes record-high gold prices

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that gold prices are at an all-time high at a meeting with Yury Chikhanchin, the head of the Federal Financial Monitoring Service or Rosfinmonitoring.

"Historic high [for the price of gold]," the Russian leader said in response to Chikhanchin’s assertion that gold prices remain elevated, creating an opportunity to make big profits from buying and selling the precious metal.

The head of state also pointed to the trend of the growing use of gold in murky transactions, something Rosfinmonitoring is working to stop.

"I understand that the use of gold bullions in payments has also increased significantly, is that right? By more than two times," Putin noted.