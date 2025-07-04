MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The Kiev regime, by shelling peaceful Russian cities with long-range weapons, is forcing the issue of an expanded buffer zone, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large in charge of overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, said at a briefing.

"By using long-range arms with an increasing reach on peaceful cities and civilians and trying to hinder the process of restoring normal life, the Kiev regime itself is raising the issue about the size of a buffer zone, necessary to separate insane and negotiation-allergic militants from the peaceful residents of Russian towns and villages," Miroshnik emphasized.

The envoy pointed out that only the West’s cessation of support for Kiev will give a chance to bring back peace and stop the bloodshed in Ukraine, Donbass and Novorossiya.