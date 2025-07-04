MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. At least 13 children have been killed and 135 others have been injured in the Ukrainian army's attacks since the beginning of 2025, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large overseeing the Kiev regime's crimes, said at a briefing.

"Since the beginning of 2025, 13 children have been killed and 135 others have sustained injuries of varying severity due to actions by Ukrainian military," Miroshnik said.

Overall, as many as 2,572 people have been injured and at least 454 civilians have been killed since the beginning of this year, he noted. "Since February 2022, a total of 22,500 civilians have already suffered from the actions of Ukrainian troops - and one out of three of them died," Miroshnik said.