Lavrov to hold talks with his Saudi Arabian counterpart in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks in Moscow with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The sides will discuss strengthening relations and topical issues on the international agenda.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced the planned meeting the day before. Prince Faisal arrived in Moscow on the evening of July 3, and according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, he plans to discuss the prospects for developing bilateral relations with the Russian leadership, as well as regional and international issues.

The foreign ministers last met in Riyadh on February 18, when the city hosted talks between Russian and US delegations. Russian President Vladimir Putin subsequently thanked the Saudi leadership for hosting the meeting and providing a friendly atmosphere.

Politics and energy

In light of the recent sharp escalation of events in the Middle East, Russia and Saudi Arabia have expressed concern about the confrontation between Israel and Iran. Both countries have spoken out in favor of finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. This issue remains a relevant topic within the regional agenda.

The ministers will certainly discuss energy. Saudi Arabia and Russia cooperate within OPEC+, an organization that coordinates oil production plans among its member countries.