Russia should support Afghan authorities in their war on international terrorism — envoy

DOHA, July 1. /TASS/. The government of Afghanistan, formed by the Taliban movement, is an ally of Russia in the fight against international terrorism, the Afghan authorities must be supported to successfully suppress hotbeds of terrorism in the country, adviser to the Russian Foreign Minister, special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told TASS.

"As for the [terrorist] threat, I read what our colleagues from the CSTO and the Security Council [of Russia] said - they were talking about terrorist groups that at one time settled in Afghanistan under NATO and with whom the Taliban fought, when it was still in opposition. So, this reproach and criticism is not addressed to the Afghan authorities," Kabulov said, answering a question about the terrorist threat in Afghanistan.

"In this particular case, they [the Taliban authorities] are our objective allies, whom we must support in order to arm them in every sense of the word, so that they successfully suppress all these smallest hotbeds of international terrorism," he added.

As Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov stated in a conversation with TASS, the current government in Kabul cannot be "evaluated from the point of view of what it did not do while in opposition." The Russian diplomat recalled that "even while in opposition during the civil war with the occupation contingent," the Taliban had to "fight on more than one front." "There was also the Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia - TASS), which fought against the Taliban. The Taliban is fighting the Islamic State uncompromisingly and harshly," he stressed.

After the US announced its decision to withdraw its armed forces from Afghanistan in the spring of 2021, the Taliban movement launched a large-scale operation to establish control over the country. On August 15 of 2021, the Taliban entered Kabul without a fight, and later announced the formation of an interim government.

On April 17, the Supreme Court of Russia granted the administrative claim of the Prosecutor General to suspend the ban on the activities of the Taliban movement in Russia. As the Russian Foreign Ministry noted, lifting the terrorist status from the Taliban opens the way to establishing a full-fledged partnership with Kabul, carried out in the interests of the Russian and Afghan peoples.