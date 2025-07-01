Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk damages research institutes, music academy — administration

DONETSK, July 1. /TASS/. Eleven Donetsk facilities, including a research institute and a regional music academy, were damaged as a result of yesterday’s Ukrainian attack on the city, the administration reported.

"Specialists have confirmed that the Voroshilovsky district was attacked with UK-French-made Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG air-launched cruise missiles. <…> We have documented the damage to the glazing, facades, and roof of 11 buildings," the statement said.

According to the administration, the damaged facilities include an institute, a research center, a regional music academy, a shopping center, a bank, cafes, shops, and an administrative building.

On Monday, at 9:30 p.m. local time (6:30 p.m. GMT), the Ukrainian armed forces attacked Donetsk’s Voroshilovsky district with cruise missiles. As a result, one civilian died and three others were injured.