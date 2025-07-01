'US' sovereign matter': Kremlin about lifting sanctions on Syria

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The US’ decision to lift sanctions on Syria after the leadership change in that country is Washington’s sovereign affair, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, replying to a question by TASS.

"This is America’s sovereign matter," the Kremlin official said, commenting on the White House’s decision.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order terminating a US sanctions program on Syria effective July 1. Washington’s decision, however, does not affect former Syrian President Bashar Assad or his associates.

In late November 2024, armed opposition units launched a large-scale offensive on positions held by Syrian government forces in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces, capturing several major cities: Aleppo, Hama, Deraa, and Homs. On December 8, they entered Damascus, prompting government troops to withdraw from the capital. Assad stepped down as Syrian president and left the country.

The leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (outlawed in Russia), Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, has become Syria’s de facto new leader. On January 29, the new authorities announced that al-Sharaa will serve as Syria’s president during the transitional period.