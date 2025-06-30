MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Wall Street Journal’s story about Kiev’s heavy losses in the Sumy Region is a campaign conducted by Ukraine’s intelligence service, a source in the Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

The newspaper quoted the Ukrainian military as saying that the defense of the Sumy Region costs Kiev more human losses than necessary. According to the newspaper, Russia allegedly deployed about 50,000 troops in the area, which is three times the number of the Ukrainian army there.

"The Wall Street Journal publication is a typical example of information and psychological campaigns conducted by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR), which, in fact, oversees interaction with most foreign journalists," the source said.

The paper said the failures of the Ukrainian army are related to the lack of fortifications, but the source said it was not the Defense Ministry that was responsible for their construction, but the Sumy Military Administration, whose head was recently removed from office.

"In this case, GUR is trying to use two theses at once. First, to shift responsibility from the military to the corrupt civilian administration, which already has extremely low ratings. And, secondly, to remove the Kursk adventure from the information space, linking the offensive actions of our troops in the Sumy Region solely to the lack of fortifications erected by the Ukrainian side," he explained.

About information campaigns

According to the source, the newspaper exaggerated the size of the Russian group to create the image of "a kind of a slew of Russian soldiers who will advance in all directions." It also allows the newspaper to focus on the difficult situation of the Ukrainian troops. This creates a picture in the information space of Russia, Ukraine and Western countries that superior Russian forces are advancing against an exhausted enemy in the Sumy Region. It's as if the enemy has no fortifications at all, and Sumy will be liberated by Russian troops tomorrow. "In reality, the enemy has transferred a really huge amount of forces to the Sumy direction. These are amphibious assault brigades, mechanized brigades, a reserve brigade, GUR units, which are described in the story, and special operations forces units," the law enforcement agencies listed.

According to the source, it cannot be said that the enemy does not have any fortifications in this part of the front. "This belittles the achievements of our troops, who are really knocking the enemy out of fox holes, out of dugouts, out of all kinds of engineering structures erected by the enemy and being built by him starting in 2022," the source stressed.

The source said that no matter what information campaigns the GUR conducted in the American media and no matter how good relations it had with American journalists, "the war is not won on the pages of the Wall Street Journal or the New York Times, the war is won on the battlefield."

He stressed that "the ears of the Main Intelligence Directorate are too clearly sticking out behind this article," but it is important to understand that ordinary Ukrainians will also read it. "It is ordinary, forcibly mobilized Ukrainians who are killed in the meat attacks, who serve in the mechanized units in the two notorious assault regiments," the source added, referring to the 225th and 425th assault regiments. "By focusing on the fact that it is the GUR units that are doing something in this area, the enemy, in fact, belittles the achievements of all others. The publication will trigger dissatisfaction with Commander-in-chief Syrsky," the source said, adding that the journalists accused the command of the army of the absence of minefields.

About the publication in the Wall Street Journal

Next, according to the source, the Wall Street Journal or any other American publication will publish a story with a conditional headline: "A huge Russian army in five days or a month or a month and a half, but still took a small village of Yunakovka," which will be a definite belittlement of the capabilities of the Russian troops. "Or when our troops have already advanced further to the regional center, to Sumy, there will be a publication that the seriously superior forces of the Russian army have been stopped near Sumy. But this victory will be exclusively in the information space," he stressed.

The publication also notes that the Ukrainian defense forces are outnumbered along almost the entire front line and are urgently forced to close gaps and vulnerabilities used by Russian military personnel to launch attacks. Soldiers told the newspaper that they had expected that during the invasion of the Kursk Region, other military personnel would prepare "strong defensive positions" on the Ukrainian side of the border. However, after a chaotic and expensive retreat, outdated trenches were discovered in their place, which had no protection from drone attacks.