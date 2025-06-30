Lavrov, Kyrgyz president discuss current international situation — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov have exchanged opinions on the current international environment and gave high marks to cooperation dynamics between Moscow and Bishkek, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement about the top diplomat’s official visit to Kyrgyzstan on June 29-30.

"In a conversation with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, a special importance of active and trusting Russian-Kyrgyz ties, above all at the highest level, was noted, preparations for further events within the framework of transnational dialogue were considered, the dynamics of multifaceted cooperation both on a bilateral basis and in joint integration unions were positively assessed. The sides exchanged opinions on the current international situation," the diplomatic agency said.

The ministry emphasized that during Lavrov’s detailed talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev, the sides discussed in detail a wide range of cooperation issues in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian, educational and other areas. "Serious attention was given to the processes of Eurasian integration," it added.

"The talks were held in the atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding, traditional for the Russian-Kyrgyz ties of strategic partnership and alliance," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.