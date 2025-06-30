MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The rallies taking place in Ukraine over the large number of missing persons are controlled by the Kiev regime's authorities and security services, Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"These rallies are regular. In our view, they are controlled by the Kiev regime, which allows widows and relatives of prisoners of war to express their emotions at peaceful rallies. Moreover, attempts by supporters of [former Ukrainian President Pyotr] Poroshenko to lead this movement were harshly suppressed by the presidential office," the agency source said.

He specified that the only Ukrainian women who are actually striving to achieve something are those who pull their sons and husbands away from recruitment offices.