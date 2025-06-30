MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian command has redeployed a unit of the 113th separate brigade to the Sumy direction from the Kharkov area, the Russian security forces told TASS.

"The analysis of Ukrainian volunteer publications shows that units of the Kharkov 113th territorial defense brigade, which were previously part of the 16th army corps, are operating in the Sumy area," the sources said.

According to them, "the Ukrainian command, trying to recapture lost positions, is transferring new units to the Sumy direction." "The fighters of Russia’s battlegroup North grind down the enemy manpower and continue their successful offensive on this section of the front," the sources added.