Lavrov arrives in Kyrgyzstan on official visit

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, June 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Kyrgyzstan on an official visit, as his plane landed at the airport of the city of Cholpon-Ata, according to a TASS reporter.

Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and hold talks with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev. The Russian minister is also set to take part in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that the meetings with Kyrgyz officials will focus on cooperation in political, trade, economic, military-technical, cultural, humanitarian and other areas in the context of expansion of multifaceted Russian-Kyrgyz ties. There will also be an exchange of views on the most pressing issues on the regional and global agenda and on ways to develop Eurasian integration.