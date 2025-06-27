Estonia's readiness to host nuclear-capable NATO jets poses immediate danger — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Estonia's readiness to host military aircraft with the capability to carry nuclear warheads from their NATO allies poses an immediate threat to Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a commentary for the Yunashev Live Telegram channel.

"Of course it's immediate," the spokesman said when asked whether such a move would carry any danger.

Peskov also noted that the leaders of the Baltic states have expressed many absurd ideas. "One can only express regret in this regard," he added.

Regarding the possibility of worsening relations, Peskov stated that Russia virtually has no relations with the Baltic states. "It is very hard to do something worse," Peskov said.

Earlier, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur told Postimees that Tallinn is ready to host military aircraft capable of carrying nuclear warheads from NATO allies. According to the top defense official, F-35 fighter jets, those equipped to carry tactical nuclear bombs, have been stationed in Estonia in the past and will soon guard the country's airspace again.