Istanbul remains venue for Russia-Ukraine talks — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Istanbul remains the venue for talks between Russia and Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"We believe Istanbul remains the venue," she said at a news conference. "As for the time of the next round of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, it is to be determined by the heads of delegations."

The spokeswoman expressed gratitude to Turkey for its hospitality and unwavering support to the negotiations.

Following two rounds of talks in Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each and swap all captives that are seriously ill or are under 25 years of age - a total of at least 1,000 people from each side. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that after the exchanges are complete, the sides will need to determine the date for a third round of talks.