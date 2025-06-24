Russia would welcome truce between Iran and Israel — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. It is too early to draw final conclusions after US President Donald Trump's statements about reaching an agreement on a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, but Russia would welcome such a development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the 11th Primakov Readings international forum of scholars and experts.

"As for the announcements that have been coming from Washington, Israel, and Tehran since 1 a.m. today, it is very difficult for us to draw any final conclusions and get a clear picture, because President Trump announced that everything is now forever and ever, there is an agreement. They say that the Americans have persuaded Israel to agree to a ceasefire and an indefinite truce, and that our Qatari friends have formulated a similar role with regard to Tehran," he said.

"We would only welcome it if such an agreement exists. But after its announcement there were reports of an exchange of blows between Israel and Iran, so let's not make any hasty conclusions based on fragmentary reports. We are for peace," he said.