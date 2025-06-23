Russia making efforts to support Iran — Putin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia is making efforts to provide help to Iranian people amid escalation in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"We have long-standing, good, and reliable relations with Iran. On our part, we are making efforts to help the Iranian people," the Russian president said.

In the early morning hours of June 22, US President Donald Trump announced that the US had successfully attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump later said that the facilities were completely destroyed, calling it an impressive military success.

Iran’s top brass, in turn, said that the US strikes were completely ineffective and threatened Washington with a tough response. Russia condemned the US actions.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion, aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit.

Reciprocal attacks between Iran and Israel are ongoing. Russia has condemned Israel’s actions and expressed its willingness to mediate in the Iran-Israel conflict.