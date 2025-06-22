Postponement of Russia-US contacts on irritants related to selection of location for talks

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The postponement of diplomatic contacts between Russia and the US on the issue of settlements of irritants in the relations is due to the search for a place of the talks that both sides will be satisfied with, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said in an interview with GTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"No, [the reason for the postponement] is not clear yet. There was an agreement, as I already mentioned, to meet in one place. For certain reasons, this place did not suit them, and now they will offer another option," he said, adding that he does not know whether there is any other reason, "it is first of all the matter of geography." The talks "first of all concern normalization of the relations around embassies," Ushakov noted.

Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev maintains contacts with the US Department of the State and other American structures at a level close to normal, Presidential Aide said.

"Many issues in this context are being discussed, continue to be discussed," he said when speaking about removal of diplomatic irritants, including resolving issues related to diplomatic property. "In particular, our new ambassador maintains, so to say, the level of contacts with the State Department and other structures [still] not quite normal, but already close to normal," Ushakov noted.