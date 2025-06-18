Russian diplomat praises Brazil’s presidency in BRICS as successful

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov praised Brazil’s presidency in BRICS as a success.

He made the statement at the Russia-Brazil session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"As Russia's sherpa in BRICS, I can say with confidence that the Brazilian presidency this year has already succeeded. It has been very successful," he said.

According to Ryabkov, the upcoming BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July will be a "new significant milestone in expanding and strengthening practical cooperation in the BRICS format."

BRICS presidency

On January 1, 2025, Brazil took over BRICS presidency from Russia, which held it in 2024. At a BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia in October, it was decided to establish a category of BRICS partner countries. The first countries to become partners were Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan. Brazil announced on January 6 that Indonesia had joined the group as a full member, and on January 17 that Nigeria joined BRICS as a partner country. On June 14, it became known that Vietnam also joined the group as a partner. This year, the key event of the Brazilian presidency in BRICS will be the summit of the community in Rio de Janeiro from 6 to 7 July.

Earlier, in an interview with TASS, the deputy minister said that Brazil decided to hold a BRICS summit in July because it also presides in COP-30 this year and is preparing for the November summit in Belene. Brazil doesn’t want the two events taking place too close to each other.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS is its media partner.