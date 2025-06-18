Train blowup in Bryansk Region clear terrorism — DPR head

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The train explosion in Russia’s Bryansk Region, orchestrated by Kiev, is a clear act of terrorism, Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Kiev is carrying out terrorist attacks targeting civilians. For example, the train [in the Bryansk Region]. In my view, the situation is absolutely clear. There’s no mistake here that could explain it away. <...> This is a direct reflection of the terrorist nature of the regime we’ve been opposing since 2014," he stressed.

Pushilin also criticized the Western response - or lack thereof - saying that by ignoring the train incident, the West is once again displaying blatant double standards.

"Donbass has been dealing with these kinds of attacks since 2014. We’re no longer surprised by what’s happening — sadly, this is the reality," he said. "And now the Western community is exposing its hypocritical stance more openly to a wider international audience. These are the infamous double standards," he added. "This is no longer just silent approval or turning a blind eye. In some cases, it looks like outright complicity," Pushilin concluded.