Russia honors its commitments under Istanbul accords — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia has met its obligations under the agreements reached during talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"A lot has been done to implement the agreements that were reached in Istanbul. The Russian side has fulfilled what was promised in Istanbul," he said when asked whether Moscow and Kiev are looking at agreeing on a new round of talks.

Following two rounds of talks in Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine agreed on a prisoner exchange based on a "1,000 for 1,000" format, as well as the swap of wounded and seriously ill detainees, along with soldiers under 25, under an all-for-all arrangement. On June 9, 10, 12, and 14, Russia repatriated four groups of its servicemen from Ukraine and handed over an equal number of Ukrainian soldiers to Kiev.

Additionally, the Russian side transferred 6,060 bodies of Ukrainian troops to Kiev and received 78 bodies of Russian soldiers in return.