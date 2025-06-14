Russia ready to mediate between Israel, Iran — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is ready to serve as a mediator between Israel and Iran, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said following the Russian leader’s phone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

"The importance of preventing the conflict from growing and the Russian side’s readiness to carry out potential future efforts were emphasized," Ushakov said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. Israel said some targets were hit but most of the missiles were intercepted.