Putin holds phone conversation with Trump — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have held another phone conversation, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Another phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump has just taken place," the Kremlin official said.

This is the fifth phone conversation between the two leaders since Trump took office. Their previous phone conversation was held on June 4. Then, the two presidents discussed the situation in Ukraine and the Russian leader described in detail the results of the Istanbul talks and provided his assessment of terror attacks carried out by the Kiev regime.