Russia keeps seeking agreements between US and Iran, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Moscow for its part before the escalation in the Middle East proposed steps to reach agreements between Washington and Tehran, and Russia maintains this approach, Russian Presidential Aide for Foreign Policy Yury Ushakov said at a briefing after a telephone conversation between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"The Russian president recalled that our side proposed concrete steps before the current escalation, which were aimed at finding mutually acceptable agreements in the ongoing negotiations between representatives of the United States and Iran on the Iranian nuclear program," Ushakov said.

"Russia's principled approach and interest in a settlement remains unchanged and, as Vladimir Putin noted, we will continue to act on this basis," Ushakov emphasized.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces said that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. Israel said some targets were hit but most of the missiles were intercepted.