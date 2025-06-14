Russia says air defenses shot down 66 Ukrainian drones over its territory

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Air defenses destroyed 66 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Between 8 p.m. Moscow time on June 13 and 7 a.m. Moscow time on June 14, on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 66 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 30 UAVs over the territory of the Voronezh Region, 10 UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod Region, 8 UAVs over the territory of the Stavropol Region, 6 UAVs over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, 1 UAV over the territory of the Samara Region and 11 UAVs over the waters of the Sea of Azov," it said.

Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said the attack caused no casualties or damage in the region. The region still remains in danger of a drone attack.