Russia returns 2nd group of servicemen from Ukrainian captivity in POW exchange

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia has returned the second group of its servicemen from Ukrainian captivity in a prisoner-of-war (POW) exchange with Ukraine pursuant to the Istanbul accords, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

On June 9, a group of Russian servicemen under 25 returned from Ukrainian captivity.

"On June 10, in compliance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached in Istanbul on June 2, the second group of Russian servicemen came back from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, Russia transferred a group of Ukrainian servicemen," the ministry said in a statement.

Currently, the Russian servicemen are staying on the territory of Belarus where they are receiving required psychological and medical assistance. All of them will be taken to Russia for medical treatment and rehabilitation at medical centers of the Russian Defense Ministry," it said.