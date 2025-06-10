LONDON, June 10. /TASS/. NATO seeks to sustain the Ukraine conflict, guided by the interests of its defense industry rather than those of the Ukrainian people, the Russian Embassy in London said in a statement.

"Speaking at [the London-based think tank] Chatham House yesterday, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte candidly admitted that sustaining the conflict in Ukraine serves the Alliance's collective military-industrial interest. Using his own words, this is a statement of fact. The proxy-war against Russia, meticulously designed in Western capitals, is centered around fully expending Ukraine's human and industrial potential in a fratricidal confrontation against its larger neighbor," the statement reads.

According to the Russian embassy, "the fate of Ukraine and its inhabitants, on the other hand, is of little concern to NATO military planners."

"Hence Europe's cynical obstinance in thwarting a durable negotiated settlement," the embassy concluded.