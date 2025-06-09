Putin greenlights long-term strategy for FSB’s vessel fleet through 2050 — aide

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed a development strategy for ships owned and operated by the Federal Security Service (FSB) for the period until 2050, said Nikolay Patrushev, a Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Maritime Board.

"The head of state issued a decree to authorize a development strategy for the ship structure of the Federal Security Service for the period until 2050," he told aif. ru in an interview. According to Patrushev, a draft strategy was developed by the FSB and discussed at a Maritime Board meeting attended by relevant ministries and agencies.

The document sets the task to enhance the protection of maritime borders, prevent subversive and terrorist activity, and counter arms and drug trafficking as well as the illegal transportation of sea bioresources, Patrushev specified. "Special attention, too, is paid to the protection of coastal infrastructure from uncrewed speedboats and unmanned aerial vehicles," he emphasized.

Also, the first adopted strategy envisages modernizing the fleet of vessels owned and operated by the FSB, Patrushev added. "Among other proposals, the coast guard will be equipped with robotic complexes and new patrol vessels and speedboats," he explained.