Russia strikes Ukrainian attack UAV workshops, launch sites over past day

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian attack UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly workshops, storage and launch sites over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck workshops for the assembly of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, their storage and launch sites, ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,400 troops in all frontline areas in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,400 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past day, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 180 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 195 troops, three tanks and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West, about 240 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South, around 500 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, more than 195 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 90 troops and two self-propelled artillery systems in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on amassed manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two air assault brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and an assault center of special operations forces in areas near the settlements of Korchakovka, Varachino, Khrapovshchina, Pisarevka, Vorozhba, Yunakovka, Sadki and Veliky Prikol in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 180 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, six motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Glushchenkovo, Borovaya, Peschanoye, Olgovka and Andreyevka in the Kharkov Region, Kirovsk and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 195 personnel, three tanks, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a British-made Snatch armored combat vehicle, 10 motor vehicles and two Western-made artillery weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Nikiforovka, Ivanopolye, Fyodorovka, Konstantinovka, Nelepovka and Pleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 240 personnel, an Italian-made Puma armored personnel carrier, eight motor vehicles and six artillery guns, including three NATO weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 500 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 500 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Petrovskoye, Udachnoye, Kotlino, Novonikolayevka, Novosergeyevka, Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 500 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, eight pickup trucks and six field artillery guns, among them a British-made 155mm FH70 towed howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Zaporozhye, Karla Marksa, Komar and Fyodorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 195 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 90 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 90 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy self-propelled artillery systems in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kamenskoye, Pavlovka, Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka and Stepovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Krupitsa and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 90 personnel, nine motor vehicles, two self-propelled artillery systems, two Grad multiple rocket launchers and six electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses down 154 Ukrainian UAVs, HIMARS rocket over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 154 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and an American-made HIMARS rocket over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 154 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 60 UAVs outside the special military operation zone," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 61,470 unmanned aerial vehicles, 610 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,766 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,568 multiple rocket launchers, 25,743 field artillery guns and mortars and 36,485 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.