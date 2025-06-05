Putin congratulates Pope on his election during telephone conversation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The Vatican has expressed its initiatives and spoken of its openness and readiness to contribute to the settlement in Ukraine. Until now, however, there had been no contact between Putin and the Pope. Putin took this opportunity to congratulate the Pope on his election at the conclave," the spokesman said.

The telephone conversation between Putin and the Pope took place the day before. During the conversation, the Russian president expressed his gratitude to the pontiff for his willingness to facilitate a peaceful settlement in Ukraine and confirmed his interest in achieving peace through political and diplomatic means. In addition, Putin informed the Pope about the humanitarian agreements that were reached during the direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul.