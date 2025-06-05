Putin praises Vatican’s role in addressing humanitarian issues in Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the Vatican’s efforts in resolving humanitarian issues related to the conflict in Ukraine during his first phone conversation with Pope Leo XIV, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president gave a very high assessment of the Vatican’s contribution to addressing a number of humanitarian issues [in the Ukrainian conflict zone]," Peskov noted.

The day before, Putin and the Pope spoke over the phone. During the conversation, the Russian president expressed gratitude to the pontiff for his readiness to facilitate a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. Putin also briefed Leo on the humanitarian agreements reached at the direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul.