Putin, Pope Leo XIV did not discuss Vatican’s role in Ukraine settlement — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pope Leo XIV did not discuss the Vatican’s role in resolving the Ukraine conflict during their phone call, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"[The topic] was not addressed in any specific or concrete terms," Peskov stated when asked about the matter.

The conversation between Putin and the Pope took place on Wednesday. During the call, the Russian president thanked the pontiff for his willingness to assist in achieving a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. Putin also informed Leo XIV about the humanitarian agreements reached during the direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul.