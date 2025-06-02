Russia, Ukraine to swap 1,200 wounded, young soldiers on parity basis — chief delegate

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine are preparing to conduct the largest prisoner of war exchange since the onset of the ongoing special military operation. Following negotiations in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, Russian presidential aide and chief negotiator, announced that up to 1,200 individuals from each side are expected to be exchanged on a parity basis.

"The prisoner exchange will be balanced, with at least 1,000 individuals involved - potentially more, up to 1,200. Currently, negotiations are ongoing to determine the exact numbers," Medinsky stated. He emphasized that "this will be the largest exchange since the beginning of the special military operation."

According to Medinsky, the exchange will follow an "all-for-all" formula and primarily involve seriously wounded, critically ill, and young soldiers under the age of 25.

"We have agreed on the largest-ever prisoner swap, based on the following framework," Medinsky stated. "First, all seriously wounded and seriously ill individuals will be exchanged without waiting for major political decisions on an 'all-for-all' basis - this is a humanitarian gesture on Russia’s part. Second, young soldiers under the age of 25 will also be exchanged on an 'all-for-all' basis."

Russia and Ukraine intend to establish regular exchanges of seriously wounded soldiers.

"We have agreed that permanent medical commissions will be established. Based on their conclusions the parties will, without waiting for major political decisions, form lists for the exchange of seriously wounded soldiers," Medinsky told the media following the Russian-Ukrainian talks.

"It is better to recover at home," he explained.

According to the head of the Russian delegation, "such exchanges will take place regularly, on a working basis."