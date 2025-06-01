MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Kiev is "destabilizing the situation" ahead of talks in Istanbul, which is inadmissible, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik told Soloviev Live TV show.

"So far, Russia has drafted a memorandum in line with agreements [reached in Istanbul]. <…> And there has been an uproar regarding the timing [in Ukraine] for almost a week. <…> If a side seeks to find a peaceful solution, it refrains from such activity," the Russian diplomat said.

Two train crashes in the Kursk and Bryansk regions that occurred a day ahead of a second round of Russia-Ukraine talks raise serious concerns, Miroshnik continued. According to him, the Ukrainian side is making every effort to derail peace talks and "prevent a search for a diplomatic way out of the conflict."

Moscow Railways said the locomotive and cars of a passenger train running from Klimov to Moscow derailed on the Pilshino-Vygonichi railway sector in the Bryansk Region at 10:44 p.m. Moscow time (7:44 p.m. GMT) on May 31. Later, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said the train derailed after a bridge was blown up. According to him, seven people were killed and 71 others were injured in the train crash which, Russian Railways said, left the driver of the locomotive killed and nine train personnel injured.

In a separate incident, the locomotive and three empty cars of a freight train derailed after a railway bridge collapsed in the Zheleznogorsk District of the Kursk Region at 2:21 a.m. Moscow time on Sunday (11:21 p.m. GMT on Saturday).

Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, issued instructions to investigate the two incidents at the Committee’s Main Investigation Department.