Russian regions reorient external relations to reliable countries — Lavrov

PERM, May 29. /TASS/. Russian regions managed to reorient their external relations to reliable partners in a short time due to changes in the geopolitical situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He spoke at an off-site meeting of the commission of the General Council of the United Russia party on international cooperation and support for compatriots abroad.

"Today, on our agenda is expansion of international and foreign economic relations of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation. <...> I am pleased to note that, in response to changes in the geopolitical situation, the regions were able to reorient the bulk of their external relations to reliable partners in a short time, primarily in neighboring countries. As a striking example, I will cite the active development of interregional cooperation with Belarusian friends," the Foreign Minister noted.

Lavrov stressed that the annual Forum of Regions of Russia and Belarus gives a powerful impetus to the expansion of such ties. The minister added that strengthening interregional cooperation with Belarus and other state members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) makes an important contribution to the common efforts to deepen the processes of Eurasian integration.

"Among the countries of the Global South and East, a special place belongs to our great neighbor, the People's Republic of China. We also welcome the dynamic development of relations between the regions of the Russian Federation and partners in India, Vietnam, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Algeria, Argentina and many other countries of the world majority," the Russian top diplomat said.