Putin congratulates on EAEU Day his association’s colleagues

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated leaders of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Day.

"Integration processes within the EAEU are developing steadily and fruitfully. A common market has been created, which ensures the freedom of movement of goods, services, capital, and workforce. Alignment of national legal regulation systems in key areas is being carried out, and joint economic and infrastructure projects are being actively implemented," according to an address by the Russian president published on the Kremlin’s website.

Putin is confident that EAEU member states will continue building up constructive multilateral cooperation in every possible way - for the benefit of their peoples, in the interests of ensuring well-being and stability in the Eurasian space. "I wish you health and success, with happiness and prosperity to all your fellow citizens," the Russian president concluded.

The EAEU, established by a treaty signed in Astana on May 29, 2014, is an international organization focused on regional economic integration. Its goal is to modernize, cooperate, and enhance the competitiveness of member states' national economies, while creating conditions for stable development to improve the living standards of people residing in these countries. The treaty came into force on January 1, 2015. The EAEU comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.