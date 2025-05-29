Europe is in political mess, does not know how to get out without losing face — lawmaker

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. European leaders have found themselves caught in a political quagmire, uncertain of how to navigate their way out without damaging the carefully crafted image they have projected, said Grigory Karasin, the chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee on International Affairs, in an interview with TASS.

"I get the impression that with Donald Trump’s return, Europe has come to realize that it’s in a state of disarray. Its predicament stems from relying heavily on the support of former President Joe Biden and the notion of transatlantic unity. Suddenly, that unity has collapsed," Karasin observed.

He added, "Europe doesn’t seem to know how to escape this self-imposed trap. All the hostile rhetoric and isolationist policies toward Russia appear unseemly and are inconsistent with the image European leaders strive to project."

"They should be ashamed of this, but I believe they recognize the need to recover from this situation. The question is how to do so without losing face. That’s the reality they’re facing," Karasin concluded.