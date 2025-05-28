Russia-Yemen talks wrap up in Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Muhammad al-Alimi completed their one-on-one talks.

During the opening remarks at the talks, the Russian leader said the two countries have good prospects for economic cooperation, especially in the agricultural and energy sectors. Putin also pointed to the prospects for the development of trade and economic ties and expressed hope that the bilateral intergovernmental commission would resume its work as soon as possible.

International affairs were also brought up. Putin told al-Alimi that Russia plans to hold a summit with the Arab world in Moscow in October and expressed hope for his participation.

After the opening remarks, Putin and al-Alimi continued their communication behind closed doors.