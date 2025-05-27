Russia strikes Ukrainian military sites in retaliation to Kiev’s massive UAV attacks

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces delivered a series of strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial sites over the past few days in retaliation to Kiev’s massive UAV attacks on Russia’s civilian facilities, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Tuesday.

"In retaliation to massive Ukrainian UAV attacks on Russian regions, the Russian army delivers strikes solely on Ukraine’s military facilities and military-industrial enterprises," the ministry said in a statement.

At the initiative of the Russian Federation, a direct Russian-Ukrainian dialogue has resumed on peacefully settling the conflict in Ukraine. However, the Kiev regime supported by some European countries has taken a number of provocative steps aimed at disrupting the negotiating process, it said.

"Since May 20 this year, the Kiev regime has increased by many times the number of attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles and rockets of Western manufacture on civilian facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation. Between 8:00 p.m. on May 20 and 8:00 a.m. on May 27, alert air defense forces destroyed and intercepted 2,331 attack unmanned aerial vehicles, including 1,465 outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.

Civilians, including women and children, suffered in Ukrainian UAV attacks, it said.

"In retaliation to the Kiev regime’s actions, the Russian Armed Forces delivered strikes by air-launched, sea-and ground-based precision-guided weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles solely on military facilities and military-industrial enterprises of Ukraine," the ministry said.

Russia’s May 20 combined strike

Russia’s May 21 combined strike hit infrastructure facilities of the Ozernoye aerodrome in the Zhitomir Region, ammunition, materiel, fuel and lubricants depots in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the ministry reported.

Russia’s May 21 strike

On May 21, Russian forces struck a temporary deployment site and a missile/artillery armament warehouse of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade in the Sumy Region, a temporary deployment site of foreign mercenaries near the settlement of Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and an ammunition depot of the Operational-Tactical Group Kharkov in the Kharkov Region, it specified.

Russia’s May 22 strike

On May 22, the Russian Armed Forces delivered strikes by precision weapons on a Ukrainian defense enterprise (the Pavlograd chemical plant in the Dnepropetrovsk Region), an aircraft repair workshop, infrastructure facilities of a military airfield and air defense radars in the Krivoi Rog and Nikolayev Regions, a temporary deployment site of foreign mercenaries in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The crew of an Iskander-M tactical missile system destroyed an AN/MPQ-65 multi-function radar, an engagement control station and two launchers of the Ukrainian army’s US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system near the settlement of Ordzhonikidze in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, it said.

Russia’s May 23 strike

On May 23, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined missile strike by ground-based precision weapons on an unloading site and a warehouse of containers with military equipment and ammunition at the Odessa port. The strike destroyed about 100 containers with components for uncrewed boats, unmanned aerial vehicles and also ammunition, the ministry said.

The strike also targeted infrastructure facilities and sites for preparing Ukrainian attack unmanned aerial vehicles at the Kislichevataya aerodrome in the Zaporozhye Region and at the Kanatovo aerodrome in the Kirovograd Region and ammunition depots of the Volchansk Tactical Group in the Kharkov Region, it specified.

Russia’s May 24 massive strike

On May 24, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by ground-based precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on a Ukrainian military-industrial enterprise producing missile weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, the SBU (Ukrainian Security Service) electronic intelligence and aviation centers in the Kiev Region, a temporary deployment site of the Separate Special Operations Center South near the settlement of Chernomorsk in the Odessa Region and a temporary deployment site of the Azov 3rd assault brigade (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist group) near the settlement of Izyum in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The massive strike also targeted a firing position of the Ukrainian army’s US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system in the Kiev Region, it said.

Russia’s May 25 massive strike

On May 25, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by long-range precision weapons and attack UAVs on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises producing missile weaponry components, radio electronics, explosives, missile fuel and attack unmanned aerial vehicles for the Ukrainian armed forces (the Zhitomir-based Luch Radio-Technical Equipment Repair Plant, Spetsoboronmash in the Zhitomir Region, the Rapid Factory, the Chernigov Plant of Radio Instruments, the Techaviakom Research and Production Company in the Chernigov Region, the Konotop-based Aircraft Repair Enterprise Aviakon in the Sumy Region, the Krasilov Aggregate Plant in the Khmelnitsky Region, the Pavlograd Chemical Plant in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Luch Plant of the Promin Research Center in the Ternopol Region, the Aerotechnika-MTL Research and Production Radio-Electronic Industry Enterprise, the Luch Design Bureau in the Kiev Region, the Odessa Aviation Plant, the Deviro UAV Development and Production Enterprise in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and the Chuguyev Aircraft Repair Enterprise in the Kharkov Region), it specified.

Russia’s massive strike also targeted Ukrainian electronic intelligence centers in the Kiev Region, workshops for the production of UAVs, explosives and ammunition for attack UAVs in the Sumy, Nikolayev, Chernigov, Kharkov and Kiev Regions, UAV production sites and control posts at the Gogolev airfield in the Kiev Region, it specified.

In addition, Russia’s May 25 strike targeted electronic intelligence and satellite communications centers in the Kiev Region, an anchorage site of combat boats and an uncrewed boat assembly workshop in the Nikolayev Region, infrastructure facilities of the Shkolny aerodrome in the Odessa Region and the Vishnevoye airfield in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

Russia’s May 26 massive strike

On May 26, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by long-range precision-guided weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, destroying infrastructure facilities of the Starokonstantinov airfield in the Khmelnitsky Region, ammunition depots of two heavy mechanized brigades in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic, a command post of an S-300 surface-to-air missile battalion and a temporary deployment site of Ukraine’s special operations forces in the Odessa Region, the ministry said

"The Russian Armed Forces will continue delivering massive and combined strikes in retaliation to any of the Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks and provocations. The strikes will target solely military sites and enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector," the ministry said in a statement.