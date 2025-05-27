Success of talks on Ukraine depends eliminating conflict’s root causes — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The success of the talks between Moscow and Kiev hinges on eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

"Russian President [Vladimir Putin] has repeatedly said in his recent addresses that the success of the talks will depend on whether we manage to eliminate the well-known root causes of the conflict during these talks," the top diplomat said.

He also pointed out that Russia is grateful "to Turkey for continuing to facilitate talks and the peace settlement as a whole." According to Lavrov, Moscow "is interested in implementing all agreements achieved over the last three years regarding Ukraine." "But, unfortunately, the same cannot be said about our Ukrainian neighbors. Their Western handlers allowed them to do whatever they wanted. In fact, they directly instigated them to do so," the foreign minister added.