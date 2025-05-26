Russian presidential aide points to increasing threats from NATO

UST-LUGA /Leningrad Region/, May 26. /TASS/. Threats from the North Atlantic Alliance are increasing, said Nikolay Patrushev, Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Russian Maritime Board.

"Threats emanating from NATO are growing rapidly as the alliance has thrown the international security architecture built after World War II to the wind," he pointed out at a meeting on strengthening security at the port of Ust-Luga, as well as on diversifying transport and logistics routes in light of potential navigation restrictions in the Baltic Sea. The meeting was held based on instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In fact, basic treaties on arms control have been destroyed. NATO is increasing the presence of its naval forces and their combat and reconnaissance capabilities, particularly in the Baltic Region," the Russian presidential aide noted.

In the spring of 2024, NATO held its Steadfast Defender 2024 exercise, the alliance’s largest since the Cold War, with some 90,000 troops taking part in it, Patrushev emphasized. NATO commanders paid special attention to the naval aspect of the drills, which involved over 50 ships, he added.