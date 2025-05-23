Wish to deprive Hungary of vote in EU Council testifies to contradictions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The EU Council hearings on stripping Hungary of the right to vote are a manifestation of intra-European contradictions, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"Inside the EU itself now there are certain contradictions. There is a certain mainstream in the EU, European mainstream, which is absolutely disliked by a number of European countries, which favor a more independent policy, sovereign policy, and which are against infringements on their own interests. Against this background, contradictions are growing," Peskov stated. "This is one of the manifestations of these contradictions."

The EU Council is scheduled to hold a hearing on May 27 concerning the potential suspension of Hungary’s voting rights within the Union, in accordance with Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union. This provision allows for the suspension of certain rights of member states - such as voting rights - when their actions are deemed to undermine the community’s core values.

According to an earlier report by the British newspaper Financial Times, numerous EU officials have been contemplating the possibility of depriving Budapest of its voting privileges, citing concerns over Hungary’s capacity to obstruct key decisions - particularly those related to Russia.