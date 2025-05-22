MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Most of the ammunition planted by the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region was manufactured by NATO countries, according to the commander of a demining squad from the International Mine Action Center, who uses the call sign Kubinets.

"The enemy employed a full spectrum of NATO-produced engineering munitions. You have already seen the discovery of the US-made M6 mine and the Claymore anti-personnel mine. The majority of the ordnance found here originates from NATO member-states," Kubinets stated.

On May 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the reinforcement of engineering troops tasked with demining the Kursk Region, emphasizing that this measure aims to facilitate the swift return of residents to their homes.

Earlier, Alexander Khinshtein, the region’s acting governor, announced the commencement of large-scale demining operations across the area.