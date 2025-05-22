Russia receives Ukraine’s counter-list for 1,000-for-1,000 POW swap — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Moscow has received Kiev’s counter-list for a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to TASS.

"Yes, indeed, it has now been received," he stated when asked about the status of response to Russia.

The agreement regarding this exchange was initially reached during negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul.

Earlier at a briefing, Peskov said that Russia was interested in holding the exchange as soon as possible, but it was a rather labor-intensive process. Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said that the exchange should take place in the coming days.