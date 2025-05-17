Lavrov, Rubio discuss results of Istanbul talks in phone conversation — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have discussed the results of the Istanbul talks in a phone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On May 17, at the initiative of the US side, a phone conversation was held between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio," the Russian foreign policy agency said.

"The heads of diplomatic agencies exchanged opinions about the results of recent Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul," the ministry noted.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rubio "welcomed agreements to swap the prisoners of war and to prepare each side’s concept of conditions leading to a ceasefire and emphasized Washington’s readiness to continue assistance in seeking ways to settle the situation."

In turn, Lavrov "noted the US’ positive role in Kiev accepting the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin to resume the Istanbul talks" as well as confirmed Moscow’s readiness to continue joint work with his US colleagues in this context.

"The conversation also touched on several other international and regional issues. The sides exchanged opinions on developing Russia-US relations," the ministry concluded.

On May 16, talks were held between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. Following the meeting, Moscow and Kiev agreed to swap the prisoners of war under a "1,000 for 1,000" formula, present their concept of the potential future ceasefire, outlining it in detail, as well as continue the negotiation process. Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky who led the Russian delegation at the Istanbul talks said that the Russian side was satisfied with the negotiations’ outcome.