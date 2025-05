MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Moscow is not commenting on media reports regarding the alleged conditions proposed by the parties during the Istanbul meeting, and will not disclose any details in the interest of the negotiation process, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"We will not comment on any conditions," he stressed when asked about the press reports.

"Negotiations are taking place behind closed doors, just as they should - to ensure they are productive," Peskov concluded.